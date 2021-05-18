mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Trading Down 1.2%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. 36,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 581,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,341.45% and a negative net margin of 59.98%.

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

