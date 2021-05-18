MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 17.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,297.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $437,631,187 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

