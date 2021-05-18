MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.19

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $971.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after buying an additional 216,395 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,279,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

