mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.68 Million

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003698 BTC on major exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $25.96 million and $2.68 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00095815 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005500 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022325 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.50 or 0.01436307 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00116571 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062256 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

