mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.68 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003698 BTC on major exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $25.96 million and $2.68 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00095815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.50 or 0.01436307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00116571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062256 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

