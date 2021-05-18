M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 563,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $45,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

