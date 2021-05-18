M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $70,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.29.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $193.56. 34,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.45 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.