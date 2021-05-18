M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,043 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $149,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. 166,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,693,033. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

