M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $55,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.65. 25,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,346. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $163.70 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

