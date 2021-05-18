M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,529 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $94,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $111.81. 11,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,614. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

