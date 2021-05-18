Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Mueller Industries worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.