Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Acquires 1,499,971 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 512.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499,971 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 3.0% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.33% of Pembina Pipeline worth $51,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,157,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,687,000 after buying an additional 1,996,191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,156 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after purchasing an additional 722,470 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. 14,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

