Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Acquires 5,820,248 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 16.8% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.65% of TC Energy worth $289,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $319,053,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after buying an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TC Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after buying an additional 2,444,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,222,000 after buying an additional 2,432,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

TRP stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. 24,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,028. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

