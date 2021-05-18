Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Buys 30,886 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 0.8% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of TELUS worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TELUS by 29.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TELUS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,959,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,599,000 after acquiring an additional 496,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,224,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,466,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

