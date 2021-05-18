Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $58.73 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 246.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999,920 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.18% of Suncor Energy worth $58,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274,049. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.