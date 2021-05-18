Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Lowers Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. cut its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Shaw Communications worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after buying an additional 1,098,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 17.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,269,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,028,000 after buying an additional 766,159 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. 8,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,954. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

