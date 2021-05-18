Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 122,817 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 254,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,950,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

