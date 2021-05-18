Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Sells 4,271 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.1% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,488 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. 54,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,536. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.