Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 2784422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Insiders have sold 137,638 shares of company stock worth $2,627,817 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.