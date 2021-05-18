Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.25 Per Share

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON MUT opened at GBX 905.20 ($11.83) on Tuesday. Murray Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 694 ($9.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 916 ($11.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 883.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 837.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
