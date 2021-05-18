Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.25 Per Share

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MUT opened at GBX 905.20 ($11.83) on Tuesday. Murray Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 694 ($9.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 916 ($11.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 883.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 837.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

