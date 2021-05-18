MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.40. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $499.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.