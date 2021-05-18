Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,865 shares during the quarter. Myriad Genetics comprises approximately 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Myriad Genetics worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,009 shares of company stock worth $3,797,329. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

