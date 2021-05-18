MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-$729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,062. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.12 million.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.