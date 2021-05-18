MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $28.62

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.62, but opened at $30.68. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

