Nano (NANO) Price Reaches $10.10 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Nano has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $207.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $10.10 or 0.00023278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,409.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.32 or 0.07957555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.46 or 0.02539692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.00681554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00204896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.60 or 0.00791535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.71 or 0.00665078 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00583152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

