NAOS Finance (NAOS) Market Cap Hits $18.97 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00005012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and $9.43 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 221.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00091175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00405423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.00231961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.29 or 0.01357232 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046624 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.