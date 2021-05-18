Nash Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Nash coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a total market cap of $38.03 million and $184,617.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nash has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00396022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.87 or 0.01372218 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047673 BTC.

About Nash

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

