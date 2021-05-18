National Bank Financial Boosts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.07.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.62. 243,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$362.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$4.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.55.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

