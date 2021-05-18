National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$140.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CM. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.95.

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$133.35. 761,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,070. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$81.28 and a 52-week high of C$134.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,260. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

