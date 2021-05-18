National Bank Financial Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$130.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$123.16.

TSE RY traded up C$0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$123.10. 1,536,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.31.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 over the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

