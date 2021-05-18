National Bank Financial Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$130.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$123.16.
TSE RY traded up C$0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$123.10. 1,536,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.31.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 over the last 90 days.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
