National Bank Financial Lowers Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXT. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.06.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.36. 1,039,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,137. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.3299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$757,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at C$8,359,835.12.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

