National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$19.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.43 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

