National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capreit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a report issued on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The business had revenue of C$225.24 million for the quarter.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.