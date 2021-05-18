National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$94.50 at Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$92.00 to C$94.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.45.

TSE:NA traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 535,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,529. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$52.02 and a twelve month high of C$93.43. The stock has a market cap of C$31.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

