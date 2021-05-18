National Bankshares Boosts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

HOT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.82.

HOT.UN traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.59. 162,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,171. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.55.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

