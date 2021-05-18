National Bankshares Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CWB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.92.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE CWB traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.92. 90,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,453. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$19.91 and a 12 month high of C$36.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.