National Bankshares Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$41.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.75.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$42.96. 84,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,653. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$44.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.