National Bankshares Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$82.00 target price (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.90.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,997. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$54.80 and a one year high of C$88.84. The firm has a market cap of C$160.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.