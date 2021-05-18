National Bankshares Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$140.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$131.95.

Shares of CM traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$133.54. 532,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,871. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$81.28 and a 1-year high of C$134.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.81 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$126.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$116.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$284,260. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

