National Bankshares Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.17.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.24. 783,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,048. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total value of C$1,527,173.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,939,370.04.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

