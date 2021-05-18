National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. National Vision has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.31, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

