NativeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. NativeCoin has a market cap of $3.02 million and $5,398.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00079747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.00325318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

