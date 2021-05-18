Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 7,247 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 152.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.58.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.