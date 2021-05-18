Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 9,062 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $15,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prudential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prudential by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUK opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.1073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

