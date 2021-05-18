Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after acquiring an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after acquiring an additional 658,000 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

