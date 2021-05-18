Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,448 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $163.70 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.