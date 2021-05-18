Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 45,778 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

