Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of First Financial Bankshares worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

