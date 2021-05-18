Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Oshkosh by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK stock opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

