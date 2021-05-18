Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $149.72 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.62 and its 200-day moving average is $133.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

