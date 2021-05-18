Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,887 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,063 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Popular worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $81.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,789 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.